‘Nip it in the bud’ — Tito Mboweni weighs in on Cape breakaway bid

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has rubbished the idea of separating the Western Cape from the rest of SA.

The retired minister said the proposal will only further divide the country, saying SA is a “united country and not a federal state”.

Mboweni called on the DA to “clearly pronounce themselves” on the idea of Cape Independence.

“We need to politically deal with this Cape Independence group quickly. The DA must clearly pronounce themselves on this,” said Mboweni.

“Nip it in the bud. We are one united country, not a federal state.”