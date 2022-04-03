WILLIAM GUMEDE | Oil and gas opportunities will come knocking, but will Africa answer?

Serious housekeeping needed as continent’s resource-rich nations find themselves well positioned to replace Russia

Russia’s war on Ukraine could boost the economies of Africa’s oil and gas producing countries, but only if they tackle endemic corruption in their state-owned resource companies, stop outdated ideological opposition to private sector investment not connected to ruling parties and equitably distribute the income of resources to local communities to prevent sabotage by those feeling excluded...