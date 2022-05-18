JENNIFER PLATT | It’s time to ditch the flannel and dust off the accessories, darlings

Real-life book launches are back and you know what the crowds are like, so best you dig out the jewels and scarves

I am going to riff off another column, but it was too great an opportunity to miss because a) I can highlight a fabulous author and b) I get to write about earrings. The delightful Emma Straub, best-selling author of All Adults Here, The Vacationers, Modern Lovers and Laura Lamont’s Life in Pictures, has written a hilarious column for Lithub called Emma Straub’s Advice for What to Wear to a Book Launch: “Back to basics. Just hot dogs, babka, and gratitude for vaccines.”..