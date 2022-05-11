JENNIFER PLATT | Want to track your reads? Book a date with an app or get between the Sheets

There are a number of apps that keep track of what you’ve read or you can keep it simple with Google

Lists are my saving grace. I have lists of everything I need to do. But the one thing I don’t have is a list of the books I read. I don’t know why – there are plenty of apps and websites that record your reading. I have an account with Goodreads, but it’s mostly to gather information on titles or read reviews. I do not click to add books I’ve read, but the more I read, the more I forget what I’ve read in the past year, never mind 10 years ago. So maybe it’s a good time to start. But is Goodreads the best place for doing so?..