WENDY KNOWLER | Money lands in your account and it’s not yours. What do you do?
Many Checkers Sixty60 customers got more money in refunds than they were owed. One decided to do the right thing
22 May 2022 - 17:32
How solid is your sense of right and wrong?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.