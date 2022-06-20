Mental support for women during and after pregnancy: lessons from SA

Women in low- and middle-income countries experience high levels of common mental disorders — anxiety and depression — during pregnancy and the first year after birth. The prevalence is estimated at nearly 20% and is higher among women who are marginalised.

If left untreated, these conditions lead to profound suffering and have disabling impacts for income generation, caregiving and health seeking. Women with mental health conditions are particularly vulnerable to experiencing domestic violence. They are at greater risk of unintended pregnancy, food insecurity and becoming infected with HIV.

US development agency USAID Momentum recently published an analysis of the maternal mental health landscape in low- and middle-income countries. The study outlined the social determinants of poor mental health in pregnancy and after childbirth. These include poverty, gender inequality and various forms of violence.