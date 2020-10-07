'Second pandemic' could be mental health fallout as effects of Covid-19 are felt globally

The first global data on the impact of Covid-19 on mental health have been released, and the numbers are staggering.

Of 130 countries surveyed, 93% have seen “disrupted or halted critical mental services”, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), which carried out the survey.

This comes at a time when the need for such services is on the increase as populations battle anxiety, financial losses, bereavement and depression.

“Many people may be facing increased levels of alcohol and drug use and insomnia,” according to WHO, which adds that even before the pandemic struck, countries were spending on average less than 2% of their national health budgets on mental health.

Sectors within mental health services most badly hit were services for children and adolescents (72% halted or disrupted), the elderly (70% halted or disrupted) and antenatal and postnatal mental health services (61% halted or disrupted).