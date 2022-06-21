EDITORIAL | Zondo report must deliver. We can’t afford a R1bn exercise in futility
There is no point in enduring three years of testimony and hearings if the nation is not given the truth
21 June 2022 - 19:40
It was inevitable that the release of the fifth and final state capture commission report on Monday would be delayed given the controversy, court challenges and Stalingrad-like tactics that dogged the inquiry over the past three years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.