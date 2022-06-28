EDITORIAL | Eskom strikers have won, but at what cost to themselves and SA?

They may have got slightly higher wage hikes, but they have hugely damaged the economy they and we have to live in

If you pause for a minute to observe your surroundings as you go in search of a hot coffee and a wifi signal this morning to help soothe the stage 6 blues, you will notice the subtle but distinctive pall of gloom that hangs over SA...