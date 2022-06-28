Durban July tent town at full gallop preparing for thousands of guests
SA’s premier horse racing event returns, sadly without Rachel Venniker who was set to make history as the first female rider
28 June 2022 - 19:51
Jockey Rachel Venniker was set to make history as the first female rider to compete in the Durban July on Saturday, until a freak accident robbed her of the opportunity. ..
