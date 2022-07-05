×

Opinion & Analysis

OPINION | Judgment securing undocumented pupils’ rights to education has been eroded

It has been blighted by such poor implementation since it was handed down that it has drawn international attention

05 July 2022 - 21:33 By Anjuli Maistry

The Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, which seeks to amend the Schools Act, poses a serious risk of regression for undocumented pupils’ right to education. Equal Education and the Equal Education Law Centre have made submissions on the bill, which imposes rigorous documentation requirements on children and threatens to refer them to government committees when those documents cannot be provided...

