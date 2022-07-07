×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Toothless opposition is why inept leaders stay in power

If the opposition weren’t so weak and directionless, we wouldn’t be stuck with ineffective, rudderless governments

07 July 2022 - 22:11
Tom Eaton Columnist

Boris Johnson — liar, hypocrite and zealous proponent of British cadre deployment — has been hoist by his own buffoonish petard. The Tories, having hitched their wagon to his shabby star, are in total disarray. And yet Labour, the official opposition, is nowhere; bleating in the distance about how terrible Johnson was while offering nothing but platitudes as an alternative...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Perhaps the activist was a jerk to Cele, but you know who should be ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | After 20 years I’d like to believe I can see the wood for the trees Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Light bulb moment, Cyril. Why are you in Gaborone while we’re in ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Unions champion the poor, right? That’s not what happened at Eskom Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | There are the old idiots and the new ones, and there’s Gwede on the ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | Damn it, with the ANC, you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t Opinion & Analysis
  7. TOM EATON | R1m just to attend meetings is something to be ‘tone deaf’ about Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Hollywood showdown in Nkandla: the day Zuma went to jail Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Shut up already: silence, ministers talking power to truth Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | This is everybody’s beeswax, unless you’re anti Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Toothless opposition is why inept leaders stay in power Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | SA needs radical transformation but not from RET Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths