TOM EATON | Toothless opposition is why inept leaders stay in power
If the opposition weren’t so weak and directionless, we wouldn’t be stuck with ineffective, rudderless governments
07 July 2022 - 22:11
Boris Johnson — liar, hypocrite and zealous proponent of British cadre deployment — has been hoist by his own buffoonish petard. The Tories, having hitched their wagon to his shabby star, are in total disarray. And yet Labour, the official opposition, is nowhere; bleating in the distance about how terrible Johnson was while offering nothing but platitudes as an alternative...
TOM EATON | Toothless opposition is why inept leaders stay in power
If the opposition weren’t so weak and directionless, we wouldn’t be stuck with ineffective, rudderless governments
Boris Johnson — liar, hypocrite and zealous proponent of British cadre deployment — has been hoist by his own buffoonish petard. The Tories, having hitched their wagon to his shabby star, are in total disarray. And yet Labour, the official opposition, is nowhere; bleating in the distance about how terrible Johnson was while offering nothing but platitudes as an alternative...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos