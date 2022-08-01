TOM EATON | Niehaus’s protest was as slippery as the soapbox he stood on
With all the conferences, infighting, power-plays and factions, it’s little wonder the ANC as any time to run the country
01 August 2022 - 20:41
It’s not often that Carl Niehaus offers incisive commentary on the state of our country, but on Sunday, the twice-orphaned hustler summed up the ANC’s policy conference by standing outside it on a box onto which had been glued two fraying advertisements for penis enlargements...
TOM EATON | Niehaus’s protest was as slippery as the soapbox he stood on
With all the conferences, infighting, power-plays and factions, it’s little wonder the ANC as any time to run the country
It’s not often that Carl Niehaus offers incisive commentary on the state of our country, but on Sunday, the twice-orphaned hustler summed up the ANC’s policy conference by standing outside it on a box onto which had been glued two fraying advertisements for penis enlargements...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos