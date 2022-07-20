JONATHAN JANSEN | Unbowed and unbought to the very end
Don Mattera was an activist, poet and community leader who would not be compromised by the trappings of power
20 July 2022 - 20:54
When I prepared to deliver the inaugural Don Mattera lecture in March this year, I chose my final words carefully. I sensed that I might never again see this community leader who had become such an inspiring role model to generations of young South Africans. “Bra Don,” I said in the closing words and as the camera swung to his ploughed and thoughtful face, “I want you to know that you are well-remembered and that you are loved.” When Don died this week I was so grateful that I could share those final words with this icon...
