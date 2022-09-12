×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | I don’t know much, but I know NDZ plus ANC equals more cadre deployment

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s emergence in the ANC leadership race is a sad step back into the Middle Ages

12 September 2022 - 20:27
Tom Eaton Columnist

Back in my undergraduate days, I studied Russian for one year, and learnt three things...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Words like ‘transparency’ and ‘accountability’ must have confused ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Zuma’s cowardly stalling tactics have nothing to do with Stalingrad Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | A visit to the psychic would frighten, but not surprise, the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | We all know Zuma’s a bad investment, so how’s he going to pay his ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Another week in SA and another startling political revelation Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | I wouldn’t Cope as an opposition leader watching in Terror as ANC ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | The writing was on the dam wall! Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | I don’t know much, but I know NDZ plus ANC equals more cadre ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PODCAST | (How) is Queen Elizabeth II implicated in imperialism? Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Let’s break it down: SA’s derailment, and how to get ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Government has failed miserably to halt illegal mining in SA Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​