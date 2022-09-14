TOM EATON | Beware: Dali doesn’t threaten, he makes promises
And when you’re defending Busisiwe Mkhwebane, those promises don’t come cheap
14 September 2022 - 21:24
When Dali Mpofu threatens that you will “pay one day”, you’d best take him very seriously: Mpofu has been making people pay for years, usually taxpayers paying him to lose another case...
TOM EATON | Beware: Dali doesn’t threaten, he makes promises
And when you’re defending Busisiwe Mkhwebane, those promises don’t come cheap
When Dali Mpofu threatens that you will “pay one day”, you’d best take him very seriously: Mpofu has been making people pay for years, usually taxpayers paying him to lose another case...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos