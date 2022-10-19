JENNIFER PLATT | You might not want to steam your vagina, but face yoga might tighten things up
Forget everything mom said about a funny face being frozen if the clock strikes
19 October 2022 - 21:26
I believe in signs. Not those that point towards big life decisions — more meaningless, everyday signs. Such as the many designer shows in my Netflix algorithm, which probably means I should paint my walls moss green or think about warm linen wallpaper for the bedroom because breige (grey/beige) farmhouse chic is so pre-2020...
JENNIFER PLATT | You might not want to steam your vagina, but face yoga might tighten things up
Forget everything mom said about a funny face being frozen if the clock strikes
I believe in signs. Not those that point towards big life decisions — more meaningless, everyday signs. Such as the many designer shows in my Netflix algorithm, which probably means I should paint my walls moss green or think about warm linen wallpaper for the bedroom because breige (grey/beige) farmhouse chic is so pre-2020...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos