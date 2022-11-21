TOM EATON | While my Qatar gently weeps: World Cup whataboutism is up and running
If there wasn’t enough wrong with the World Cup, a lopsided history lesson from Fifa president Gianni Infantino was the cherry on top
21 November 2022 - 20:54
Millions of years hence, when the hard drive onto which the last human has downloaded its consciousness is found snagged in the space-cobwebs of a distant interstellar garden, the octopus that finds it and deciphers it will be amused by one thoroughly human paradox: how the internet gave us all a voice, and how we then used that voice to tell everyone else to shut the hell up...
TOM EATON | While my Qatar gently weeps: World Cup whataboutism is up and running
If there wasn’t enough wrong with the World Cup, a lopsided history lesson from Fifa president Gianni Infantino was the cherry on top
Millions of years hence, when the hard drive onto which the last human has downloaded its consciousness is found snagged in the space-cobwebs of a distant interstellar garden, the octopus that finds it and deciphers it will be amused by one thoroughly human paradox: how the internet gave us all a voice, and how we then used that voice to tell everyone else to shut the hell up...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos