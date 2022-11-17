TOM EATON | Charlize has spoken, but did we understand what she meant?
Well, if there are only 44 Afrikaans speakers left, that’s still more than those who watched Aeon Flux
17 November 2022 - 21:24
Charlize Theron has triggered outrage by dismissing Afrikaans as a language spoken by only 44 South Africans. This is a weird coincidence, since that’s almost exactly the same number of Americans who speak proper English, but I digress...
