TOM EATON | Dominion trial shows how close a media company came to overthrowing democracy in US
The Dominion lawsuit is a vital reminder that sometimes shills pretending to be journalists, and the media companies that employ them, lie for money
23 February 2023 - 22:53
In these confusing times it’s good to get some clarity on at least one lingering question and this week we finally learnt why Fox News decided to perpetuate the lie that the 2020 US election was stolen: stock options of senior executive and performers. Oh, and — checks notes — an “internally decapitated” ghost...
TOM EATON | Dominion trial shows how close a media company came to overthrowing democracy in US
The Dominion lawsuit is a vital reminder that sometimes shills pretending to be journalists, and the media companies that employ them, lie for money
In these confusing times it’s good to get some clarity on at least one lingering question and this week we finally learnt why Fox News decided to perpetuate the lie that the 2020 US election was stolen: stock options of senior executive and performers. Oh, and — checks notes — an “internally decapitated” ghost...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos