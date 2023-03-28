Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | Illiberal democracy has come home to roost in SA

Our constitution, once revered as a model for liberal democracy, has all but been confined to the hopeless scrapheap of theory

28 March 2023 - 20:50
Tony Leon Columnist

In 1997, a decade before he became a global media star on CNN, Fareed Zakaria wrote an influential article for the journal, Foreign Affairs...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | When it comes to cabinet composition, the buck stops with Ramaphosa Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | There's no room for optimism without action, Cyril Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | How many ministers does it take to screw in the country’s light ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | Soon there may be no part of SA that’s more Swiss than Guatemalan Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | As we teeter on the brink of the abyss, the silence of big business ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Profit versus health: four ways big global industries make people sick Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Recycling is well and good — except for banks Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Unconscionable leaders carry on regardless, ‘secure in their ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | There’s less chance of the Russian president being Putin jail than ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | SA’s chance to divorce from oppressive cycles is coming Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester's shocking 2011 interview: 'I am responsible for her death, but I ...
'The knife got out of hand', Thabo Bester AKA Facebook rapist denies ...