PATRICK BULGER | Cable guy: pay to view, it’s the right thing to do
The ANC, which came to power in no small part because it encouraged nonpayment, has a shoe's-on-the-other-foot dilemma
25 May 2023 - 22:55
One day, many years ago when I was still in full-time employment and heavy with job, I bunked work to stay at home doing as little as possible, as opposed to doing the same in plain sight. Obviously, my stolen time had to be spent indoors to prevent me being spotted and reported to the bosses as a malingerer. It’s a decision I’m paying for until today and I do so every year. ..
PATRICK BULGER | Cable guy: pay to view, it’s the right thing to do
The ANC, which came to power in no small part because it encouraged nonpayment, has a shoe's-on-the-other-foot dilemma
One day, many years ago when I was still in full-time employment and heavy with job, I bunked work to stay at home doing as little as possible, as opposed to doing the same in plain sight. Obviously, my stolen time had to be spent indoors to prevent me being spotted and reported to the bosses as a malingerer. It’s a decision I’m paying for until today and I do so every year. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos