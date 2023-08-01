Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Putin’s policy to align with Africa has gone south swiftly

The Russian president’s dismissive attitude towards Africa has definitely resulted in a sizeable loss of support from the continent

01 August 2023 - 20:50

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s support among African leaders appears to be floundering, undermining his strategy to build a coalition of support in the “Global South” as a bulwark against isolation from Western countries...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Putin’s reaction to African peace mission may dent his support ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Revolutionary ideas are not so cut and dried Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | There’s an exodus, all right, so look within, ANC Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Morocco makes democratic, economic strides but still fails on ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Putin’s policy to align with Africa has gone south swiftly Opinion & Analysis
  2. BATHOBILE CHIME | We still live in Reference Man’s world, where women don’t ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Our knight in shining armour CEOs should remember charity ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Divisive politics is the last thing SA needs Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | We don’t need ‘Barbie’ talk on GBV this Women’s month Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem
Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...