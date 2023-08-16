KENNEDY MANDUNA | Zama zamas: victims, not criminals

However, a closer and more nuanced analysis points to a different story: in the grand scheme of things, the zama zamas are not mere criminals but victims of circumstance. Most zama zamas are not in the illegal mining space by choice. Instead, many have been pushed into it by unfortunate political, social and economic circumstances. It is a callous business where only the fittest survive.
Over the past month, South Africa has seen more horrible examples of a tug-of-war between the zama zamas — illegal miners — and the police. Such wars have become a permanent feature of the country’s political economy post-1994. South Africa has about 6,100 derelict, unsafe, abandoned and ownerless mineshafts whose rehabilitation costs exceed R49bn. The Minerals Council South Africa has estimated that the mining sector loses about R21bn yearly due to the zama zamas’ operations.
The Enact Report has revealed that South Africa’s illegal mining sector is one of Africa’s biggest channels of illicit gold trading, whose outputs exceed R14.4bn yearly. Thus, with the country having an increased number of these mineshafts, a criminal economy inevitably sprouts up, with thousands of men and women risking their lives scavenging for leftover minerals in some of the world’s deepest shafts.
A purely legal reflection of the problem posits that illegal mining is a criminal offence in South Africa, and should be treated with the contempt it deserves. Stretching this further, their barbaric acts of raping women (which is alleged to have happened in Krugersdorp last year), shoot-outs with the police, terrorising and robbing community members, human trafficking, money-laundering, environmental degradation, drug smuggling and the possession of illegal weapons and explosives, are as illegal as they are immoral. From this viewpoint, it is rational and logical to reason that the reported activities of zama zamas are criminal and uncalled for, and the police’s concerted efforts to eliminate illegal mining are brave and honourable. The police should be lauded for protecting and upholding the country’s mineral sovereignty, security and safety of all citizens, economic security, territorial integrity, state authority, and national infrastructure.
This viewpoint justifies a heavy-handed state-sponsored/sanctioned/assisted approach characterised by violence, arrests by police and mine security officers, community vigilantism, xenophobia, and legal and a regulatory framework to deal with the problem.
* Dr Kennedy Manduna is postdoctoral research fellow and political economy analyst at the Wits School of Governance. He’s also a Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung scholar.
