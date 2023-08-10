News

‘Our gang killed the Riverlea zama zamas because they didn’t want to share profits’

Illegal miner says the shafts were new and it would have been fair for everyone to have a share in them

10 August 2023 - 21:21
Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter

An illegal miner, notorious for a video widely shared on social media where he dares the police to come after him, has claimed his group was behind the recent deadly Riverlea attack, west of Johannesburg, where five zama zamas were shot dead...

