OPINION | Jani Allan would have walked out of her own memorial

The way we all heard it — was that Jani’s previous life as a South African famed columnist and broadcaster was to be cast aside and was negated as being of no importance or consequence whatsoever

Indeed it is true that Jani Allen found her religion, “born-again” and spiritual path, but it was long before Pastor Gil Trusty of Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia (https://www.ccphilly.org/our-pastors/) would have had you believe...