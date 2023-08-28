WILLIAM GUMEDE | Petrodollar countries will boost Brics’ New Development Bank
The NDB wants to increase fundraising in member currencies, to reduce its reliance on the US dollar
28 August 2023 - 20:50
The Brics New Development Bank, a new institution of the trade alliance, will have to re-examine its role, model and activities after struggling to expand as rapidly as envisioned, battling to secure more diversified funding and failing to effectively challenge Western-dominated multilateral development finance institutions as hoped...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.