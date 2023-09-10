JUSTICE MALALA | Mangosuthu Buthelezi: his portrayal as a man of peace was a myth
Despite projecting the myth he was a man of peace and an architect of our democracy, the IFP leader was always a man of violence to me
10 September 2023 - 17:51
If Mangosuthu Buthelezi had succeeded in his 1990s campaign of mayhem, obstruction and even murder, the new South Africa would not have been born. As preparations for his burial proceed this week, one of the many falsehoods that will be peddled about the Inkatha Freedom Party leader who died on Saturday is that he was one of the architects of our post-1994 democracy...
