Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | SA’s economic crisis began gradually and then suddenly it was upon us

The costs of government borrowing to fund its limitless appetites is turning our economy into a dystopian horror show

17 October 2023 - 21:01
Tony Leon Columnist

American commentator George F Will recently reprised an old joke to describe his country’s unrestrained and incontinent appetites for ever-larger budgets and widening fiscal deficits...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | Festooned with crater-like potholes, Winnie Mandela Drive is a ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Prince Buthelezi’s death has triggered some hypocrisy, amnesia and ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | Maladministration and infrastructural neglect at the core of Joburg ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | The multiparty coalition needs cool heads and a spirit of compromise Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | Coalition politics: when to do a deal with the devil? Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | Tshwane corruption not yet reined in despite excellent work by SIU Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | SA’s economic crisis began gradually and then suddenly it was upon ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EMIL GUMEDE | Why African airline tickets are sky high Opinion & Analysis
  4. MARTIN POTGIETER | The escalating cost and complexity of cyber insurance Opinion & Analysis
  5. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | SOEs are in a big mess — who is to blame? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Deadly hospital airstrike threatens to escalate Israel-Hamas conflict
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink shuts down 'unhygienic' spaza shops selling food