Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | The Polish model of single-minded economic growth is to be admired

‘Poland’s growth has been based on brain power, entrepreneurship and hard work, not on natural resources or financial steroids’

31 October 2023 - 21:27

Poland, after enduring astonishing economic, state and social turmoil after the collapse of East European-style communism in 1989, is experiencing a three-decade-long economic miracle, described as the country’s new “golden age”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | For Republic of the Congo to thrive, Nguesso must step down Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Petrodollar countries will boost Brics’ New Development Bank Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE: If there’s one thing Africa is good at, it's exploiting the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Putin’s policy to align with Africa has gone south swiftly Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Putin’s reaction to African peace mission may dent his support ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. TONY LEON | Try as he may, Ramaphosa is no Kolisi ... or Mandela Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The Polish model of single-minded economic growth is to be ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | World Rugby might not appreciate our Boks but we do Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | You have to admire Cyril’s audacity, riding on Siya and the Boks’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PAUL ESTERHUIZEN | Broken education system is escalating jobs crisis and needs ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...
Midterm budget speech signals difficult times ahead