Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | For Republic of the Congo to thrive, Nguesso must step down

The Congo government must spread the benefits of its mineral wealth beyond the ruling elite

21 September 2023 - 21:47

Though the Republic of the Congo (Congo-Brazzaville) dismissed rumours of a coup last week, the country may face a coup or popular uprising soon, unless it improves democracy, spreads the benefits of its mineral riches and genuinely tackles corruption...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Petrodollar countries will boost Brics’ New Development Bank Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE: If there’s one thing Africa is good at, it's exploiting the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Putin’s policy to align with Africa has gone south swiftly Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Putin’s reaction to African peace mission may dent his support ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Dear readers, how's the anatomy of this coinkydinky? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Too close to call, but Boks have World Cup pedigree Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | For Republic of the Congo to thrive, Nguesso must step down Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Poor old Keith can’t see the Wood for the trees Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | With a legacy like Buthelezi’s, there are no good guys and ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...