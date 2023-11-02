TOM EATON | Let’s all thank Fikile Mbalula, the unwitting Springbok motivator
The ANC secretary-general has certainly help South Africa ‘go through a lot’
02 November 2023 - 22:04
It’s shamefully easy to poke fun at Fikile Mbalula. There are fish in barrels that are harder to hit, mainly because most fish in most barrels are substantially more skilled at being politicians than Mbalula is. But as Fiks gets pilloried again for his latest pratfall, I would appeal to you to go easy on him...
