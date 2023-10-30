Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | You have to admire Cyril’s audacity, riding on Siya and the Boks’ coattails

While we bask in the glory of producing such heroes as Siya Kolisi, we must also remember we are the same country that produced Fikile Mbalula

30 October 2023 - 21:39
Tom Eaton Columnist

Siya Kolisi and his titans have continued to be world champions. Cyril Ramaphosa has continued to be dwarfed by giants. And we have continued to find relief and reassurance amid hypocrisy and dysfunction...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Not-Paul’s house is a very fine house, but it’s a bit of a mystery Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The Boks have been brave and heroic, just like many normal people ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Who benefits from Palestine-Israel conflict bloodshed? Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Time to retire? I say better the devils we know Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Yes Mogoeng, all South Africa needs is a miracle Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. TOM EATON | You have to admire Cyril’s audacity, riding on Siya and the Boks’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PAUL ESTERHUIZEN | Broken education system is escalating jobs crisis and needs ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Tackling climate change like a Bok lock Opinion & Analysis
  4. KHUMBUDZO NTSHAVHENI | Reclaiming Africa’s intellectual futures Opinion & Analysis
  5. Agoa trade deal talks: SA will need to carefully manage relations with the US ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Packed crowd goes crazy as Springboks return from Rugby World Cup with trophy
Springbok supporters have their say at airport ahead of team’s arrival