SELLO MOLOTO | How long will South Africa survive at the edge of the fiscal cliff? Any other viable options?
The government should avoid reaching the stage where teachers, nurses, police and the rest of the civil service will not be paid
21 November 2023 - 22:32
Listening to our minister of finance, Enoch Godongwana, present the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) almost two weeks ago on November 1, one wondered what percentage of South Africans, parliamentarians included, understood and appreciated the enormity of the problem facing our country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.