Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Blunders aplenty, but among the few 2023 wins, two are worth noting

Sjoe! South Africans deserve to kick back and relax after the year we’ve had

13 December 2023 - 21:26

This weekend marks the unofficial start of the holiday season. Industry starts closing down, corporates cut back to skeleton staff and government employees disappear in a puff of smoke...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Is the ANC dying yet? No? Keep going, Cyril Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Christmas party politics: Santa’s in the House! Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | The ‘Prasa’ of higher education: confronting NSFAS’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | A national health scheme is great, as long as it’s not run by the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. NIVASHNI NAIR | Huge congratulations to our rising stars and the parents who ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...