TOM EATON | Trying to swallow the alphabet soup of political parties
Every party to its own, the lead up to the elections promises different strokes for different folks
22 February 2024 - 20:42
With an era-defining election just 96 days away, South Africa’s political parties will be springing into action, or lurching into action, or tripping and falling into action, or simply subsiding off the couch and rolling face-first into the action...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.