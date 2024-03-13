JONATHAN JANSEN | Deliberate or not, starving the electorate of an education feeds the ANC machine
The more cynical among us would say the ANC is intentionally keeping people under-educated, but that’s giving the ruling party too much credit
13 March 2024 - 22:01
I do not know a single person in my friendship circles from across the colour line who intends to vote for the ruling party...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.