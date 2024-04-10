JONATHAN JANSEN | If time-wasting were in the curriculum, schools would excel at it
After-school or holiday classes wouldn’t be necessary if regular, scheduled time for teaching and learning were put to good use
10 April 2024 - 21:16
Now that I am spending much more of my time inside schools and classrooms, I am amazed at how much time is lost in the scheduled periods set aside for instruction. This is not about one school; I have found this in most of the schools I work with. Teachers come late or not at all. Learners are routinely late. There is the slow march to classrooms between periods. The toilet, I discovered, is an excellent alibi for wasting time. Schools waste time starting the new school day. And on and on and on...
