I didn’t need Cyril’s say-so for Zim flight: Mapisa-Nqakula

She says it would have been ‘prudent’ to tell him, but insists there was nothing dodgy about the costly jaunt

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says that “in hindsight” it would “have been prudent” of her to inform President Cyril Ramaphosa before offering an ANC delegation to Zimbabwe a lift on a defence force jet – but she did not need “specific permission”.



This is according to a supplementary report Mapisa-Nqakula submitted to Ramaphosa on September 22 as he held her accountable over the controversial trip. She had come under fire for using government resources to transport senior ANC leaders to Harare on a party political mission...