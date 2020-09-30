I didn’t need Cyril’s say-so for Zim flight: Mapisa-Nqakula
She says it would have been ‘prudent’ to tell him, but insists there was nothing dodgy about the costly jaunt
30 September 2020 - 19:59
Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says that “in hindsight” it would “have been prudent” of her to inform President Cyril Ramaphosa before offering an ANC delegation to Zimbabwe a lift on a defence force jet – but she did not need “specific permission”.
This is according to a supplementary report Mapisa-Nqakula submitted to Ramaphosa on September 22 as he held her accountable over the controversial trip. She had come under fire for using government resources to transport senior ANC leaders to Harare on a party political mission...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.