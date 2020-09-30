Shock-chip: SAA tender U-turn takes the biscuit, but it won’t say sorry
Protector says Cape biscuit firm was left with crumbs after Air Chefs bungled their snack deal
30 September 2020 - 19:54
Sorry seems to be the hardest word, especially for embattled national carrier South African Airways which is refusing to apologise to a Cape Town biscuit manufacturer seven years after messing up a tender which cost him millions in lost revenue.
The carrier’s wholly owned food and beverage subsidiary Air Chefs this week confirmed they would not abide by a public protector ruling that an apology is in order. Rather than apologise and set things right, Air Chefs will approach the court to have the protector’s decision set aside...
