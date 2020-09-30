News

Shock-chip: SAA tender U-turn takes the biscuit, but it won’t say sorry

Protector says Cape biscuit firm was left with crumbs after Air Chefs bungled their snack deal

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
30 September 2020 - 19:54

Sorry seems to be the hardest word, especially for embattled national carrier South African Airways which is refusing to apologise to a Cape Town biscuit manufacturer seven years after messing up a tender which cost him millions in lost revenue.

The carrier’s wholly owned food and beverage subsidiary Air Chefs this week confirmed they would not abide by a public protector ruling that an apology is in order. Rather than apologise and set things right, Air Chefs will approach the court to have the protector’s decision set aside...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule is off the hook for ‘misleading the provincial legislature’ News
  2. You shall not pass this port: SA’s borders open, but not to everyone News
  3. New Scorpions set to sting senior ANC politician after capturing other ... News
  4. Shock-chip: SAA tender U-turn takes the biscuit, but it won’t say sorry News
  5. It took 22 years, but Richard Mdluli has gone from crime intelligence boss to ... News

Latest Videos

The meaning of Transformation: Practical Perspectives from South African Sport
Uni's to open, international students quarantine, matric results in Feb: ...

Related articles

  1. UAE royal’s millions sink with broke yacht firm News
  2. Opportunities for emerging contractors as infrastructure takes off Ideas
  3. JOHN DLUDLU | Let's overhaul state procurement, the breeding ground of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Tribunal stops Eastern Cape health department's R10m scooter contract South Africa
X