Shock-chip: SAA tender U-turn takes the biscuit, but it won’t say sorry

Protector says Cape biscuit firm was left with crumbs after Air Chefs bungled their snack deal

Sorry seems to be the hardest word, especially for embattled national carrier South African Airways which is refusing to apologise to a Cape Town biscuit manufacturer seven years after messing up a tender which cost him millions in lost revenue.



The carrier’s wholly owned food and beverage subsidiary Air Chefs this week confirmed they would not abide by a public protector ruling that an apology is in order. Rather than apologise and set things right, Air Chefs will approach the court to have the protector’s decision set aside...