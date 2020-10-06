‘I didn’t go on holiday to Zim, I went to sort out border security’

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she is happy to present a full report on the trip that cost taxpayers R232,000

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she did not go to Zimbabwe “on holiday”, but to discuss “issues of instability” in the country that are negatively impacting SA’s security.



Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, she dismissed suggestions by DA MP Alf Lees that she was no longer fit to hold office after she gave an ANC delegation a lift to Zimbabwe in an SA National Defence Force jet last month...