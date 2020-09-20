'I can take on anyone and anything': Patricia de Lille puts job on the line
Pat's spat with DG could cost her a post in the cabinet
20 September 2020 - 00:00
Embattled public works minister Patricia de Lille says she will clean up the department even if it means losing her job.
In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, a fuming De Lille said the possibility of losing her cabinet post would not stop her from removing elements within the controversial department. She is in the midst of a battle with the department's suspended director-general, Sam Vukela (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2020-08-25-patricia-de-lille-gave-me-unlawful-instructions-claims-suspended-dg/)...
