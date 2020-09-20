'I can take on anyone and anything': Patricia de Lille puts job on the line

Pat's spat with DG could cost her a post in the cabinet

Embattled public works minister Patricia de Lille says she will clean up the department even if it means losing her job.



In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, a fuming De Lille said the possibility of losing her cabinet post would not stop her from removing elements within the controversial department. She is in the midst of a battle with the department's suspended director-general, Sam Vukela (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2020-08-25-patricia-de-lille-gave-me-unlawful-instructions-claims-suspended-dg/)...