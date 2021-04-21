Politics

The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko

Suspended presidential spokesperson has accused Jacob Khawe of ‘distorting facts’ to try to quell her ambitions in the party

21 April 2021 - 18:45

ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe has denied that former health MEC Bandile Masuku and suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko are being targeted to stop them from contesting for senior positions at the next provincial conference.

The two were recently found guilty by the provincial disciplinary committee in relation to a personal protective gear procurement scandal and ordered to step aside from their positions in the provincial executive committee...

