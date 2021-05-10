As third wave looms, new Covid variants throw scientists’ predictions awry
Detection, tracing and isolation are intensified as experts are confronted by a whole new set of possibilities
10 May 2021 - 20:07
The detection of two new variants to our shores has shaken the foundation of the latest modelling on Covid-19 in SA.
Top scientists take part in modelling Covid-19 so that the rest of us can get a sense of what to expect when, and the government can respond accordingly, but even at its best modelling is beset with so many variables that the data are never definitive...
