As third wave looms, new Covid variants throw scientists’ predictions awry

Detection, tracing and isolation are intensified as experts are confronted by a whole new set of possibilities

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
10 May 2021 - 20:07

The detection of two new variants to our shores has shaken the foundation of the latest modelling on Covid-19 in SA.

Top scientists take part in modelling Covid-19 so that the rest of us can get a sense of what to expect when, and the government can respond accordingly, but even at its best modelling is beset with so many variables that the data are never definitive...

