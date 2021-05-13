Sport

LIAM DEL CARME | Without a jab there’ll be no pot of gold for SA rugby

While our players stagnate at home due to Covid-19, the Kiwis and Aussies are in for a super weekend

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
13 May 2021 - 20:23

SA’s top rugby players will be forgiven if they cast a lingeringly wistful look across the Indian Ocean this weekend.

Super Rugby Trans Tasman kicks off with the best of New Zealand and Australia contesting a new competition that very much has its roots in its forerunner, of which SA was very much a part. ..

