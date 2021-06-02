Politics

We’ve never seen this scale of corruption, says SIU head on PPE fraud

Unit’s probe is looking at 2,695 cases, including the one involving Zweli Mkhize, and has yet to take on 1,832 more

02 June 2021 - 20:25

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head adv Andy Mothibi says the unit is prioritising investigations into R14.3bn worth of alleged Covid-19-related procurement corruption –because it endangered the lives of South Africans.

He made the revelation before parliament’s public finance watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), on Wednesday...

