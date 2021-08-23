Politics

DA bolts straight out of the gate with lineup of metro mayoral candidates

The party has challenged others to follow suit after announcing new names for three metros

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
23 August 2021 - 19:09

The DA has announced a mixed bag of old and new candidates to run for mayorship in five of the country’s eight metropolitan municipalities.

Incumbents in Tshwane (Randall Williams) and Nelson Mandela Bay’s Nqaba Bhanga would retain their seats if the party had its way, while it announced three new names for Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Cape Town...

