‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote magnet?

Analysts think the party is using vaccination campaign resources to electioneer

With limited resources to run a fancy local government election campaign, it seems the ANC is using the government’s vaccination drive as an electioneering tool.



Political analysts also believe President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to move the country to adjusted alert level 2 on Sunday was part of a move by the ruling party to garner votes...