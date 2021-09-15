Politics

‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote magnet?

Analysts think the party is using vaccination campaign resources to electioneer

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
15 September 2021 - 19:42

With limited resources to run a fancy local government election campaign, it seems the ANC is using the government’s vaccination drive as an electioneering tool.

Political analysts also believe President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to move the country to adjusted alert level 2 on Sunday was part of a move by the ruling party to garner votes...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote ... Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  3. ‘Premature and entirely speculative’: IEC responds to DA election challenge Politics
  4. Parliament hears of disturbing, ‘unlawful interception of communication’ Politics
  5. Elections cannot be won by default, says Duarte, slamming DA case against IEC Politics

Latest Videos

Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony
‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | When will the voters register that the ANC’s end is nigh? Opinion & Analysis
  2. DA bolts straight out of the gate with lineup of metro mayoral candidates Politics
  3. Elections cannot be won by default, says Duarte, slamming DA case against IEC Politics
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Upcoming local elections will test SA’s democratic foundations Opinion & Analysis