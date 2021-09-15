Boks stick to their guns for return Test against Wallabies
Springboks make one enforced change at lock, with Marvin Orie starting, while prop Trevor Nykane returns
15 September 2021 - 19:41
It is with their guiding principle that they made just one uncoerced adjustment to their team to play the Wallabies on Saturday‚ while their hand was forced into a second.
In an age where the din of social media’s white noise is often hard to ignore after defeat‚ the Boks have stayed true to their processes. Concussion to lock Lood de Jager has brought Marvin Orie back into the starting team for Saturday’s return Rugby Championship in Brisbane. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.