Sport

Boks stick to their guns for return Test against Wallabies

Springboks make one enforced change at lock, with Marvin Orie starting, while prop Trevor Nykane returns

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
15 September 2021 - 19:41

It is with their guiding principle that they made just one uncoerced adjustment to their team to play the Wallabies on Saturday‚ while their hand was forced into a second.

In an age where the din of social media’s white noise is often hard to ignore after defeat‚ the Boks have stayed true to their processes. Concussion to lock Lood de Jager has brought Marvin Orie back into the starting team for Saturday’s return Rugby Championship in Brisbane. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Ruthless All Blacks hand Boks record defeat Sport
  2. Boks stick to their guns for return Test against Wallabies Sport
  3. Benni’s AmaZulu finding last season’s exploits a tough act to follow Sport
  4. Groundbreaking ref continues to inspire youth in her own unique way Sport
  5. Is Broos coaching Bafana Bafana from Belgium? Sport

Latest Videos

Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony
‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...

Related articles

  1. Springboks’ reality check as Wallabies beat them at their own game Rugby
  2. Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg withdraws from Rugby Championship Rugby
  3. Wallabies face Cooper conundrum as they plot to avoid ‘Bok-lash’ Rugby