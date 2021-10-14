I’m being politically persecuted, Jacob Zuma tells prayer meeting

Dubbed a “homecoming prayer”, the gathering at People’s Park in the Moses Mabhida Stadium complex was attended by Zuma loyalists, including suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, former finance minister Des van Rooyen and ousted Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus.

Former KwaZulu-Natal youth leader Mthandeni Dlungwane, former KZN ANC secretary Super Zuma, ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini, ANCWL KZN secretary Nonhlanhla Gabela, ATM founder Caesar Nongqunga, ATM president Vuyo Zungula and Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambula, were also present.

Before Zuma’s address, retired South African National Defence Force (SANDF) general Maomela Mojo Motau, speaking on Zuma’s behalf, said the former president wanted black Africans to unite and change the constitution to “reflect the will of the people”.

In the message, Motau said black African unity should transcend politics.

“He [Zuma] wanted me to say that we, as the African people, have our destiny in our own hands. We need to take responsibility to make sure that we get our freedom,” read Motau.

He said Zuma was calling for all African people from different walks of life to come together for the November 1 local election.

“Let us mobilise in the churches, in youth organisations, traditional leaders, so that we can come together in the next election. We should be able to get more than 80% [of the vote] to start with, making sure that the constitution of the republic reflects the will of the people,” said Motao.

In the letter, Zuma said black South Africas must remember “that we are Africans, we are not blacks. We are Africans. We cannot allow Europeans to come here and call themselves Africans, while they call us ‘black’ or ‘coloured’. We are Africans. That is the first thing he wanted me to say,” said Motao.

He added that the “unite Africans” campaign had been moving around the county to talk to people at churches, including the 12 Apostles Church and the Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe), as well as to chiefs, the youth and different politicians in the hopes all parties can move together into the future.

Motau did not specify what banner black African unity would fall under, but several speakers emphasised that Zuma was unequivocal that he and they should vote for the ANC.